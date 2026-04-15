Gold prices again climb above Rs500,000 per tola in Pakistan

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Thursday, posting a significant increase and once again crossing the Rs500,000 mark per tola.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,500, reaching a new level of Rs503,462. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,001, taking it to Rs431,637.

The surge in local gold rates follows a rise in international prices, where gold gained $35 per ounce to settle at $4,811.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed an increase in the domestic market. The price per tola of silver went up by Rs144, bringing it to Rs8,404.