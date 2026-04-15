Class 9 Physics paper leaked on social media in Karachi

KARACHI – The ongoing Matric examinations under Board of Secondary Education Karachi come under scrutiny as reports of repeated question paper leaks continue to surface, raising questions over credibility of BIEK.

On Wednesday, 9th grade Physics paper was leaked and circulated widely on social media around half an hour before scheduled examination time. The leaked paper quickly went viral online, causing widespread concern among students, parents, and education stakeholders.

This incident comes just a day after a similar breach was reported in the 10th grade Biology examination, where the question paper was also allegedly leaked around half an hour before the exam and spread across social media platforms.

The repeated nature of these incidents during the ongoing matric examinations has intensified criticism of the examination authorities, with many questioning the effectiveness of measures put in place to prevent cheating and ensure transparency.

Despite official assurances regarding strict monitoring and security, these back-to-back leaks have cast doubt on the integrity of the examination process currently being conducted in Karachi.