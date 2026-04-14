Class 10 Biology paper leaked just half an hour before BSEK exam

KARACHI – The 10th-grade biology exam paper of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) was reportedly leaked just 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

The incident comes amid ongoing matric exams for 9th and 10th grades under the BSEK.

Social media platforms quickly saw circulation of the leaked paper along with answers. This is not the first such case; previously, the 9th-grade Computer Studies paper in the morning shift was also leaked.

Despite repeated assurances from the matric board administration, such breaches continue to compromise exam integrity.

A day earlier, BSEK has issued directives for exam centers for 9th and 10th-grade students amid ongoing annual exams.

BSEK Chairman Ghulam Hussain stated that no complaints regarding cheating by female students have been reported so far, and therefore, there will be no requirement for female students to remove their burqas or abayas at exam centers.

Hussain warned that strict action will be taken if any complaints arise regarding the removal of veils. He also directed that male invigilators should not be assigned to female exam centers.

Meanwhile, the annual matric exams began last week under the Karachi board. Students faced difficulties due to the lack of basic facilities, including fans, in several schools.

At Malir Government Boys Secondary School, students were forced to take exams in the intense heat without any cooling arrangements.