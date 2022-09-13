Ride-sharing company’s bike rider 'raped' by passenger in Rawalpindi

09:21 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
Ride-sharing company’s bike rider 'raped' by passenger in Rawalpindi
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – A driver of a ride-sharing company, Bykea, was allegedly raped by the passenger in cantonment city of Rawalpindi, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said that the incident occurred in Airport area where a suspect named Hassan sexually assaulted the rider.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint lodged by the victim.

The Bykea rider said in its complaint that Hassan booked a ride and roamed over the city all the day, adding that the suspect asked him to come in wee hours of the next day as he wanted to go another place and will pay the fare after that.

“As I reached the given location in Rahimabad area, Hassan asked me to come inside the house as it will take some time to get him ready,” the complainant said.

“When I was sitting in a room the suspect entered and raped me and warned me of consequence upon revealing the ordeal,” he said.

The rider said that he explained the matter to his mother, who suggested him to file a police complaint against the suspect.

Following the complaint, police have started raiding different areas to arrest the suspect. 

Pizza delivery boy raped in Islamabad 10:37 AM | 12 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – An employee of a restaurant was allegedly raped in the federal capital on Monday night when he went ...

More From This Category
Three-month-old paralysed for life as Pakistan ...
08:46 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
#ImranKhan says #armychief should be given ...
12:15 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
Another electric shock for masses as power tariff ...
11:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive ...
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Lakki ...
08:27 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Indian court directs e-commerce giant to stop ...
08:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive in Karachi
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr