Ride-sharing company’s bike rider 'raped' by passenger in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – A driver of a ride-sharing company, Bykea, was allegedly raped by the passenger in cantonment city of Rawalpindi, it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports said that the incident occurred in Airport area where a suspect named Hassan sexually assaulted the rider.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint lodged by the victim.
The Bykea rider said in its complaint that Hassan booked a ride and roamed over the city all the day, adding that the suspect asked him to come in wee hours of the next day as he wanted to go another place and will pay the fare after that.
“As I reached the given location in Rahimabad area, Hassan asked me to come inside the house as it will take some time to get him ready,” the complainant said.
“When I was sitting in a room the suspect entered and raped me and warned me of consequence upon revealing the ordeal,” he said.
The rider said that he explained the matter to his mother, who suggested him to file a police complaint against the suspect.
Following the complaint, police have started raiding different areas to arrest the suspect.
