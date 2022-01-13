Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.30 per unit
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase of Rs4.30 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2021.
All consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers, will pay the FCA with the bill for January 2022.
The Rs4.30 increase will put a burden of around Rs41 billion on consumers, including GST.
The said fuel adjustment shall be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of November 2021 by the XWDISCOs.
“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2021 in the billing month of January 2022,” the notification read.
Cabinet approves Rs7 per unit relief for ... 12:07 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs7 per unit relief for people who will shift their ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran to visit China for Beijing Olympics 2022’s opening ceremony05:44 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.30 per unit05:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Urban Water Resilience in Twin Cities05:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Minna Tariq looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony04:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Don't blame me for vulgarity on social media, says Hareem Shah03:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021