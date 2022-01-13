Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.30 per unit

05:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase of Rs4.30 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2021.

All consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers, will pay the FCA with the bill for January 2022.

The Rs4.30 increase will put a burden of around Rs41 billion on consumers, including GST.

The said fuel adjustment shall be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of November 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2021 in the billing month of January 2022,” the notification read.

