Sri Lankan actress shares Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's video on Instagram
Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah received appreciation and love from across the border after his match-winning sixes earned the Team Green victory in a nail-biting contest against Afghanistan in recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 tournament.
Indian celebrities Surbhi Jyoti and Urvashi Rautela first made headlines after they shared videos of Naseem Shah on their social media handles.
Rautela posted an edited video of herself and Naseem Shah with a screen recording from the match’s highlights where she can be seen grinning as the camera shifts to Shah’s face from the field.
This time around, Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya, who essayed a role in ISPR’s drama seria Sinf-e-Aahan, showered praises on the 19-year-old player. She did not caption the video but she expressed her feeling thrugh emojis.
View this post on Instagram
The video comes a day after Sri Lanka team beat Pakistan in final match of the Asia Cup to lift the trophy for sixth time.
