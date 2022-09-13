Eight killed after fire erupts at showroom while charging electric bike in India

DELHI – At least eight people were killed and several others injured after an electric motorcycle exploded and caused fire at a showroom in southern India.

India media reports said that the incident happened at a showroom located in Secunderabad, a city in Telangana state, when the electric bike was being charged.

Fire originating from the showroom swiftly engulfed the building and it reached to the fourth floor of the commercial building.

Police said that people jumped off the building to save their lives after the fire erupted, adding that some of them died on the spot and others sustained injuries.

A restaurant inside the building was also damaged in the fire while police have launched an investigation into the matter.