Two boys arrested for listening to Pakistani songs in India
Share
MUMBAI – Two Muslim boys were arrested in Bareilly district of India’s Uttar Paradesh state for listening to songs hailing Pakistan on mobile phone at their shop.
The body named Naeem, 17, and Mustaqeem, 16, were reportedly listening to songs at their grocery shop when a local leader of a right-hand party raised objection to their playing the song carrying “Pakistan zindabad” slogan.
At that point, both sides engaged in an altercation and the Hindu leader filed a police complaint against the boys. The complainant also submitted a purported video of the incident to police as evidence.
#बरेली_उत्तर_प्रदेश के थाना #भूता के ग्राम सिंघाई मुरावान में मुस्लिम युवक द्वारा "पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद" का नारा लगाया जा रहा है— Anshul (@Anshul01Patel) April 13, 2022
और पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद का गाना बजाया जा रहा है। @myogiadityanath @myogioffice @ippatel@AshwiniUpadhyay @Bhatt_Pthb @SudarshanNewsTV @SureshChavhanke pic.twitter.com/8KrA23ij6x
Later, police arrested the Muslim boys and registered case against them under Sections 153-B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Hindustan Times reported.
This is not the first time that arrests were made for playing Pakistani songs or raising pro-Pakistani slogans in India.
Pakistan strongly condemns vandalization and ... 06:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns the senseless vandalization and burning of more than 40 houses of the ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- 21-year-old Chihuahua confirmed as world’s oldest dog11:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker11:20 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- realme’s new country director Syed Mashood Hassan outlines tech ...10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Two boys arrested for listening to Pakistani songs in India09:34 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz, Pervaiz Elahi in the race as voting for new CM Punjab ...09:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022