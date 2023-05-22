Saudi Arabian first female astronaut makes history by blasting off to space station

RIYADH – History in the making as Saudi Arabia sends its first female astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi to the International Space Station, in the latest move aimed to revamp Kingdom’s conservative image.
In a statement, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said two Saudi astronauts are travelling to the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time on a private mission to carry out several experiments.
Kingdom’s first female astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi, fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni and business pioneer John Shoffner were on board the Axiom Space 2 mission. Sharing her experience, Barnawi called it a matter of great pleasure, saying she’s honoured to be part of the mission.
The Saudi Press Agency said the team members will carry out over dozen experiments dealing with human research, cell sciences, and cloud seeding experiments in the microgravity environment.
#VIDEO: "Hello from Space," #SaudiArabia’s first female astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi (@Astro_Rayyanah) greets from the orbit as Falcon 9 rocket settled in on the way to the International Space Station. #KSA2Space pic.twitter.com/2WJII436WN— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) May 22, 2023
The involvement of the Arab nation in the mission aimed at expanding space science education in the country, and is a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Around five years back, Riyadh formed Saudi Space Commission and launched a programme in 2022 to send astronauts into space.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
