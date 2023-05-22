Search

Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir against G20 meeting

03:11 PM | 22 May, 2023
Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir against G20 meeting
Source: File Photo

SRINAGAR – A complete shutdown is being observed today (Monday) in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to register protest against the G20 meeting being hosted by India in Srinagar.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations. The APHC in a statement said that by holding the G20 event in Srinagar the Modi-led regime wanted to mislead the international community about the grave human rights violations and cover up its crimes in the occupied territory.

Abdul Hameed Lon, a leader of the APHC, said the people in occupied Kashmir were facing torture from the occupant Indian forces. He said the withdrawal of the China, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia from the G20 moot was an encouraging moment for Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary, and police have been made around the venue of the meeting in Srinagar.

India is going to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. For the event, New Delhi has sent invitations to international institutions and guest nations.

Reports said India had invited Egypt but the Middle Easter country did not complete the registration process of the G20 summit as it has decided to skip it.

Pakistan has also disagreed with New Delhi's choice to conduct the summit in occupied Kashmir.

Turkiye, Egypt to skip G20 summit hosted by India in occupied Kashmir 

