Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir against G20 meeting

SRINAGAR – A complete shutdown is being observed today (Monday) in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to register protest against the G20 meeting being hosted by India in Srinagar.
Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations. The APHC in a statement said that by holding the G20 event in Srinagar the Modi-led regime wanted to mislead the international community about the grave human rights violations and cover up its crimes in the occupied territory.
Abdul Hameed Lon, a leader of the APHC, said the people in occupied Kashmir were facing torture from the occupant Indian forces. He said the withdrawal of the China, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia from the G20 moot was an encouraging moment for Kashmiris.
Meanwhile, heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary, and police have been made around the venue of the meeting in Srinagar.
India is going to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. For the event, New Delhi has sent invitations to international institutions and guest nations.
Reports said India had invited Egypt but the Middle Easter country did not complete the registration process of the G20 summit as it has decided to skip it.
Pakistan has also disagreed with New Delhi's choice to conduct the summit in occupied Kashmir.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
