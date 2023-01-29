10 children die as tourist boat capsizes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tanda Dam lake

PESHAWAR – At least 10 children died after a tourist boat capsized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tanda Dam lake, it emerged on Sunday.

Reports in local media quoting rescue officials claimed at least 20 people including children were on the boat at the time of the incident.

DC Kohat said the victims came to the dam for a picnic while divers managed to pull out several bodies and saved more than a dozen other people.

Four of the children are said to be in critical condition, and injured persons were shifted to the District Healthquarter Hospital Kohat.

Officials said a special team of divers from other KP regions including the provincial capital rushed to the dam and a search and rescue operation was underway.

More to follow…