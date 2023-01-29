Esra Bilgic’s new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan can leave the internet into a frenzy with one click and today is no exception either.
Being an avid social media user, the Turkish diva posts drop-dead pictures which are adored by her massive fans. She stunned netizens with her bold look in a see-through dress and the internet is obsessed with her bold look.
The actor uploaded sizzling snaps flaunting her perfectly toned hourglass figurine as she posed in a black net dress revealing her back. Esra completed her look with emerald green earrings and mild makeup.
Her pictures garnered half a million likes on social platforms while fans showered love on the 30-year-old actor in comment section. Here's how people reacted:
The Turkish star became a household name in Pakistan after the former PM directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in South Asian country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
