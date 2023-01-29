Search

Esra Bilgic’s new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

Web Desk 01:26 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Source: esbilgic/Instagram

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan can leave the internet into a frenzy with one click and today is no exception either.

Being an avid social media user, the Turkish diva posts drop-dead pictures which are adored by her massive fans. She stunned netizens with her bold look in a see-through dress and the internet is obsessed with her bold look.

The actor uploaded sizzling snaps flaunting her perfectly toned hourglass figurine as she posed in a black net dress revealing her back. Esra completed her look with emerald green earrings and mild makeup.

Her pictures garnered half a million likes on social platforms while fans showered love on the 30-year-old actor in comment section. Here's how people reacted:

The Turkish star became a household name in Pakistan after the former PM directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in South Asian country.

