Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Share
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.
A fashionista to the core, the 29-year-old's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons.
Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted and posted a new click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a uber black outfit.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Posing for the camera, the stunner turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos set ... 10:05 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels for Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essayed the role of Halime Sultan in ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem sets another world record02:43 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022