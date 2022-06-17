Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Web Desk
04:03 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Source: @esbilgic (Instagram)
Share

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.

A fashionista to the core, the 29-year-old's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. 

Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted and posted a new click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a uber black outfit. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

Posing for the camera, the stunner turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos set ... 10:05 AM | 12 Jun, 2022

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels for Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essayed the role of Halime Sultan in ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
03:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Sister reveals what caused vlogger Hina Daniyal's ...
03:44 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Boiler Room announces first-ever broadcast from ...
03:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Trailer of Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is out now 
12:01 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note as Aik Hai Nigar ...
09:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan
09:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new sizzling photos set internet on fire
04:03 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr