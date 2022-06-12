Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos set internet on fire
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels for Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essayed the role of Halime Sultan in popular Ertugrul series, and her fan following in the South Asian country continues to increase.
Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 28-year-old is a fashionista in her real life and usually treats her fans with her adorable clicks.
She has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.
A fashionista to the core, Esra's recent post on Instagram has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera.
In the lively photos, she can be seen enjoying in a boat. She also shared a video of her swimming in deep waters. She captioned it, ‘#hatiralar’ that means ‘memories’ in Turkish.
The post has garnered massive likes from her followers.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ... 06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series ...
