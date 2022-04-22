Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap
06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired in the South Asian country.

A fashionista to the core, the 29-year-old's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. 

Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted and posted a new click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a uber black outfit. She wrote "Reunited after a long time" with a piano emoji.

Posing for the camera, the stunner sits in a chair gratefully and it seems that she has had a great time playing the piano. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

