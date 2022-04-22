Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap
Share
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired in the South Asian country.
A fashionista to the core, the 29-year-old's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons.
Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted and posted a new click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a uber black outfit. She wrote "Reunited after a long time" with a piano emoji.
Posing for the camera, the stunner sits in a chair gratefully and it seems that she has had a great time playing the piano. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
Anoushey Ashraf slams Pakistani fans who are ... 04:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf continues to be a voice of reasoning amongst the problematic views that storm ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz expecting first child, says Behroze Sabzwari04:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022