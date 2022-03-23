Anoushey Ashraf slams Pakistani fans who are bashing Esra Bilgic over bold dressing
Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf continues to be a voice of reasoning amongst the problematic views that storm the internet. The 38-year-old has jumped to Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic's defence who has been trolled after her Victoria’s Secret ad was shared on Instagram.
The Pakistani moral brigade especially some of the men who idolized Bilgic's famous character Halima Sultan from Dirilis: Ertugrul felt cheated and bashed the actress's dressing.
There was a glut of demeaning remarks were seen by fans who expressed their disapproval and left inappropriate comments for the Turkish actor.
Ashraf who witnessed the entire spectacle online bashed the grumbling fans and advised them to unfollow Esra if they had a problem with her professional choices.
“Why don’t men unfollow her? Or just cover their eyes and only open them when they need to read, drive and watch TV?", she wrote.
Despite having a huge fan following in Pakistan, the Ertugrul star has been trolled online for her outfits and seems like all the jabbing and goading continues.
Bilgiç rose to the pinnacle of fame for essaying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan ... 05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the ...
