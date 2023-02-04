Search

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez enrolls on BS programme at Karachi University

Noor Fatima 09:32 AM | 4 Feb, 2023
Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez enrolls on BS programme at Karachi University
Source: Muhammad Hafeez (Instagram)

In a surprise move, former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has got admission to the BS Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS) programme at the University of Karachi (KU).

The 42-year-old batsman who was unable to continue his studies due to his commitment to professional cricket was elated to avail the chance.

It should be noted that after the national team's victory against India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021, the University of Karachi announced fully paid scholarships for the team members, bearing all expenses of the sportsmen.

The Sargodha-born cricketer met KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at his secretariat. HPESS Chairman Prof Dr Basit Ansari was also present.

“Mohammad Hafeez expressed that he was delighted to be a part of the country’s largest public sector university and hoped that HPESS would help him in achieving his dreams of pursuing higher education,” a press release issued by KU stated.

Welcoming Hafeez to the University of Karachi, Iraqi said that students would learn a lot from the former captain’s cricketing experience.

“He mentioned that our young generation should also participate in sports as it is essential for mental and physical development. He said that people should learn from the spirit of competition rather than getting jealous of someone’s success.”

On the professional front, Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is throughout his remarkable career. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

