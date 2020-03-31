Ayeza, Danish Taimoor’s ‘Mehar Posh’ coming to screens on April 3

KARACHI - Pakistani TV stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s much-awaited romantic drama serial Mehar Posh will be aired on Friday, April 3, 2020, on national television channel 'Geo Entertainment'.

The news was being disclosed on the official Instagram handle of Danish Taimoor, who is playing the role of 'Shahjahan' in the drama serial. He wrote, “Watch the 1st episode of MEHAR POSH on the 3rd of April, Friday at 8pm on #Geo.”

Danish also shared the starting date on his Instagram Story. He writes, “Mehar Posh, starting from 3rd April, Friday at 8pm on Geo.” Ayeza Khan also shared the release date on the photo-video sharing platform.

Ayeza and Taimoor are among the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who actively share photos and videos on social media to keep fans up to date with their personal lives.

Ayeza Khan married actor Danish Taimoor in 2014, after an eight-year relationship. She gave birth to a baby girl in 2015 and had a son later in 2017. Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several products.

Ayeza Khan and Danish's fans and followers are waiting anxiously for the drama to be released.

