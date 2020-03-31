Waqar Younis calls his doctor wife on duty in Australia a hero

“Keep fighting girl,” Waqar said.
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Waqar Younis calls his doctor wife on duty in Australia a hero
Share

AUSTRALIA - At a time when a sense of despair has engulfed the whole world due to the COVID-19 and driving many people to depression, a few cricketers have come forward to spread positivity and hope. Being heroes who fought many cricket battles and emerged successfully, their words could have a big impact on many.

Waqar Younis all praises for 'godfather' Imran ... 05:11 PM | 23 Aug, 2017

KARACHI - Pakistan's bowling legend Waqar Younis, who still considers cricketing giant Imran Khan his role model, has ...

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Waqar Younis, is proud of his wife. He called her a hero for the work that she is doing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife, Faryal, is an emergency physician on the frontline of the current health crisis. In a tweet, the cricketer said that he feels scared for his wife’s safety every morning when she leaves for work but is also glad when she returns.

Let's have a look at some of the reactions by several famous stars:

Earlier, the cricket commentator and coach gave a shout out to doctors and nurses for doing a great job. He said “hat’s off to all the doctors and nurses around the world. We owe you guys big time!”.

We all are also super proud of you, Mrs Waqar Younis! 

More From This Category
GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date ...
04:28 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Hareem Shah to host a Ramazan transmission?
04:25 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Van Gogh painting stolen from museum during virus ...
04:03 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Kim Kardashian shares BTS of the nasty fight with ...
04:01 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Selena Gomez donates to hard-hit NYC hospital ...
03:54 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Mehwish Hayat requests fans to donate to PM’s ...
03:45 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date for COVID-19 relief donations
04:28 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr