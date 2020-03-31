Mir Javed ur Rahman: Jang Group publisher dies in Karachi
04:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Mir Javed ur Rahman: Jang Group publisher dies in Karachi
KARACHI – Mir Javed ur Rahman, a leading publisher of Pakistan, passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.

Mir, who was the chairman and printer, publisher of the Jang Group, had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and had been battling lung cancer.

President Arif Alvi has offered sincere condolences to the Rahman family over the demise of Mir Javed ur Rahman and prayed for the departed soul.

Mir Javed ur Rahman had inherited the media group from his father, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman. His younger brother, Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is under NAB’s custody in Lahore, had asked the authorities concerned to allow him to travel to Karachi in order to see his ailing brother.

The Bureau, officials said, allowed him to travel to Karachi but Geo News reported that he could not meet his brother.

