Mir Javed ur Rahman: Jang Group publisher dies in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – Mir Javed ur Rahman, a leading publisher of Pakistan, passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.
Mir, who was the chairman and printer, publisher of the Jang Group, had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and had been battling lung cancer.
President Arif Alvi has offered sincere condolences to the Rahman family over the demise of Mir Javed ur Rahman and prayed for the departed soul.
How sad. Mir Javed Rehman passed away. Very soft spoken and nice man. Had known him and his family all my life. Talked to family yesterday to find out about his health. May Allah give them the strength to bear this loss.— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 31, 2020
انناللہ وإنا إليه راجعون
Mir Javed ur Rahman had inherited the media group from his father, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman. His younger brother, Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is under NAB’s custody in Lahore, had asked the authorities concerned to allow him to travel to Karachi in order to see his ailing brother.
The Bureau, officials said, allowed him to travel to Karachi but Geo News reported that he could not meet his brother.
- Nine Pakistani suspected drug smuggler arrested in Sri Lanka12:30 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- PM Imran launches SMS service to provide emergency cash11:16 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- K-Electric announces further relief during coronavirus lockdown10:42 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Army to ensure all necessary measures taken to public safety: COAS ...10:03 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
-
- Hareem Shah to host a Ramazan transmission?04:25 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Van Gogh painting stolen from museum during virus shutdown04:03 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Kim Kardashian shares BTS of the nasty fight with sister Kourtney and ...04:01 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019