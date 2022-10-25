Mohammad Hafeez slams Babar Azam over flawed captaincy after India’s win

KARACHI – Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at Babar Azam after the Team Green lost a match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022 to India on Sunday.

Virat Kohli played stunning innings of 82 runs to help India win the match in last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Babar is facing criticism over his decision to give the 20th over to Mohammad Nawaz as the bowler failed to defend 16 runs off the last 6 balls of the crucial match.

Questioning the captaincy of the skipper, Mohammad Hafeez said that why the leadership of the Babar Azam cannot be criticised in the cricket spectrum.

Talking to a online channel Rahi Cricket, he said: “Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized”.

Pakistan faced defeat in third consecutive game due to mistakes made by Babar as captain, he said, adding that when he is criticised it is said that he will learn.