Babar Azam addresses Islamic convention in US after joining Harvard Business School

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar received another honour in the United States as he delivered a speech at one of the largest and most diverse Islamic conventions in Baltimore, a city in Maryland state.

A video shared on social media shows the World No.1 ODI batsman appearing on the stage of The 48th Annual ICNA-MAS Convention and sharing her thoughts in a jam-packed hall.

Delivering his speech in Urdu language, the right-hand batsman urged the youth to keep themselves engage in the learning process. He also asked them to respect their elders and ponder over what they advise as they have more life experience.

Another Twitter shows the Pakistan captain and opener Mohammad Rizwan offering prayer after attending the convention.

Earlier this week, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.

From May 31 to June 3, the star duo will actively participate in the programme held on the Harvard campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Following the programme, both cricketers will engage with various communities in the United States until June 13, broadening their exposure.