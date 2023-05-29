Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi put on ECL in £190m settlement case

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Monday approved a summary to put names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged involvement in the illegal transfer of £190m in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The approval was granted through a circulation summary as the National Accountability Bureau had recommended it to the Ministry of Interior.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing an NAB inquiry initiated to probe a settlement between the Imran Khan-led government and the property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss to the tune of £190 million to the national kitty.

Earlier, the PTI chairman and other party leaders were barred from travelling abroad as the former ruling party under radar in the wake of May 9 violent protests.

Former first lady Bushra Bibi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar are among over 600 PTI leaders, whose names have been added to the no-fly list.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has included their names in the provincial national identification list (PNIL) in order to tighten noose around the Imran Khan-led party over vandal attacks at the public and military installations during protests on May 9.