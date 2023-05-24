Faisal Vawda calls ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed ‘mastermind’ of £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday termed former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed the mastermind of the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case that also involved PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others.

The former minister for water resources hurled allegations at the ex-spymaster while talking to media after recording his statement in the case to the National Accountability Bureau. He claimed that Hameed was major beneficiary in the case.

Vawda said he was member of the then Imran Khan’s cabinet when the transaction was made, adding that he was the first minister to predict that the anti-graft watchdog would make a case in this regard.

A sealed envelope was put forth before the cabinet members and the matter was concluded in haste, he shared details of the meeting, adding that it was presented despite it was not included in the agenda of the meeting.

He said that he would not hold an “important business personality” responsible in the case. He said biggest corrupt in the case was made by the former DG ISI but no one was taking his name.

Vawda also accused Faiz Hameed of helping former adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and others in fleeing the country. He said he was ousted from the party over giving advice to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing an NAB inquiry initiated to probe a settlement between the Imran Khan-led government and the property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss to the tune of £190 million to the national kitty.

A day earlier, the former prime minister also appeared before the NAB team which grilled him for more than two hours in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/bushra-bibi-secures-interim-bail-in-al-qadir-trust-case