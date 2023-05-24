Faisal Vawda calls ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed ‘mastermind’ of £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday termed former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed the mastermind of the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case that also involved PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others.
The former minister for water resources hurled allegations at the ex-spymaster while talking to media after recording his statement in the case to the National Accountability Bureau. He claimed that Hameed was major beneficiary in the case.
Vawda said he was member of the then Imran Khan’s cabinet when the transaction was made, adding that he was the first minister to predict that the anti-graft watchdog would make a case in this regard.
A sealed envelope was put forth before the cabinet members and the matter was concluded in haste, he shared details of the meeting, adding that it was presented despite it was not included in the agenda of the meeting.
He said that he would not hold an “important business personality” responsible in the case. He said biggest corrupt in the case was made by the former DG ISI but no one was taking his name.
Vawda also accused Faiz Hameed of helping former adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and others in fleeing the country. He said he was ousted from the party over giving advice to Imran Khan.
Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing an NAB inquiry initiated to probe a settlement between the Imran Khan-led government and the property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss to the tune of £190 million to the national kitty.
A day earlier, the former prime minister also appeared before the NAB team which grilled him for more than two hours in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
