Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will perform Hajj this year along with his mother, it emerged on Monday.
Reports said the star batsman will fly to Saudi Arabia in the second week of June, adding that other players including Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman are also expected to perform Hajj this year.
Moreover, former player Inzamam-ul-Haq will also perform Hajj alongside his wife.
Earlier this month, Pakistan launched its flight operation as first flights departed from Karachi, and Lahore carrying 602 passengers for the annual pilgrimage on May 21.
Currently, the Pakistan skipper is in the United States where he and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.