Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will perform Hajj this year along with his mother, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said the star batsman will fly to Saudi Arabia in the second week of June, adding that other players including Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman are also expected to perform Hajj this year.

Moreover, former player Inzamam-ul-Haq will also perform Hajj alongside his wife.

Earlier this month, Pakistan launched its flight operation as first flights departed from Karachi, and Lahore carrying 602 passengers for the annual pilgrimage on May 21.

Currently, the Pakistan skipper is in the United States where he and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.