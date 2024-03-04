PSL 9, Match 20: Islamabad United lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Super League season nine action continues despite rains and Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi in Match 20 on Monday in Rawalpindi Stadium.
Currently, Peshawar Zalmi stands at number three in points table while Islamabad United are one point below at number four.
United are looking to advance in game after their last fixture was abandoned. The team is coming in today's game with several powerhouses like Munro, Hales and Agha Salman.
Agha Salman remains un unbeatbable in the cricket league while Munro continues to make runs at this level and comes into this match after hitting 71 and 82 from their last two matches.
Zalmi, on the other hand, are unbeatable in previous games, and initiated new streak of triumph. After raking in previous games, Babar Azam's men are looking to wipe out today's clash.
Pitch at Pindi Stadium is likely to be slightly humid, offering the pace bowlers more assistance in this match. There is however no rain today.
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
