What is the Ticket Refund Policy for PSL 9 matches cancelled due to rain?

Pakistan Super League season 9 double-header in Rawalpindi was called off on Saturday after widespread rains in twin cities.

The first game between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi was called off while the second game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was also cancelled after waterlogging in Pindi Stadium.

As fans were disappointed after cancellation of matches, Pakistan Cricket Board has shared an update on the complete refund of tickets value.

PCB said for Tickets purchased through Express Centres, fans can apply for refunds from March 12, 2024 through designated centres. CNICs were valid for purchasing tickets along with physical tickets.

For Tickets purchased online, the refund can be applied from March 12, 2024 and the reimbursements will be credited directly into the buyers’ booking bank accounts.

For corporate purchases, PCB said tickets purchased through corporate transactions will only be refunded to the corporate entity. It however clarified that no individual refund requests will be entertained to avoid duplication in the credited amount.

PCB is refunding the matches fee as per Clause 2.1 of Ticket Refund Policy which reads that If a Match is canceled for any reason, including adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances, prior to the toss for such Match taking place, ticket holders will be eligible for a full refund of the ticket price.