China, Iran congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM for second time

ISLAMABAD – China, and Iran felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on securing a second term as Pakistani Prime Minister.
The newly elected Prime Minister has received messages of congratulations from friendly nations as PML-N led coalition clinched last month’s general elections.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang extended felicitations to PML-N leader on his election as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.
Jinping hoped Islamabad would be able to make new and greater achievements in national development and progress under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif and the new government along with the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan.
Chinese leader stressed that Islamabad and Beijing should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the CPEC.
Chinese president hoped that two nations will continue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create more well-being for the two peoples.
Iranian envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam also congratulated Shahbaz Sharif for being elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan. He expressed warmest congratulations and expanded all-out relations and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.
Moghaddam was of view that he wished peace, security and stability for the years to come between two sides.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.