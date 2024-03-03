China, Iran congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM for second time

ISLAMABAD – China, and Iran felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on securing a second term as Pakistani Prime Minister.

The newly elected Prime Minister has received messages of congratulations from friendly nations as PML-N led coalition clinched last month’s general elections.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang extended felicitations to PML-N leader on his election as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.

Jinping hoped Islamabad would be able to make new and greater achievements in national development and progress under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif and the new government along with the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan.

Chinese leader stressed that Islamabad and Beijing should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the CPEC.

Chinese president hoped that two nations will continue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create more well-being for the two peoples.

Iranian envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam also congratulated Shahbaz Sharif for being elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan. He expressed warmest congratulations and expanded all-out relations and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Moghaddam was of view that he wished peace, security and stability for the years to come between two sides.