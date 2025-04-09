Electricity price may decrease by Rs6.62 per unit in Karachi

KARACHI – Electricity prices are expected to decrease by Rs6.62 per unit for consumers in Karachi on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The K-Electric has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which will conduct a hearing on it on April 16.

A petition has also been submitted to NEPRA for the approval of fuel cost adjustment for the period from July 2023 to February 2025.

In the request made by K-Electric, it was stated that the fuel cost adjustment of Rs13.9 billion is pending.

In response to the petition, NEPRA has stated that the hearing will review the implementation of K-Electric’s merit order.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced relief on electricity prices during a special ceremony held in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Electricity unit price for domestic consumers has been lowered by Rs7.41, while the rate for industrial users has been reduced by Rs7.69.

This reduction is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on the public and encourage industrial growth amidst challenging economic conditions.

The announcement is expected to provide substantial relief to households facing high electricity bills, especially during peak summer months, while also supporting industries struggling with rising production costs.

The government emphasized that the reduction in electricity rates would contribute to enhancing the affordability of essential services and fostering economic stability.