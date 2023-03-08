Pakistan Army Chief assures business community of economic revival: report

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir assured the country’s top business community members of economic revival, saying the worst is behind us.
The Military’s media wing has not shared any update on the backdoor meeting, but Geo News reported that the top general had a meeting with 10 members, and assured them that the default threat was over.
COAS shared views on the regional economic environment and was positive that the economic plights would be overcome, soothing business community members amid the worsening economic crisis. ‘Worst is behind us and we will prevail’, Army Chief was quoted by the local media outlet.
The reports quoting one of the participants said the businessmen requested COAS for the meeting, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was invited by Gen Asim to attend the session.
COAS and Finance Minister also apprised businessmen of the revival of bailout funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Staff-Level Agreement would be secured within days while Pakistan is expected to receive major equity from friendly nations.
When being asked about the armed forces role in promoting harmony, COAS said the army was playing its role and trying to develop harmony in national politics.
Army Chief turns down Imran Khan’s offer for back door meeting
As PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry rejected speculations about former premier Imran Khan's request to meet Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. A senior anchorperson of Geo News claimed that PTI chief approached the army chief but his request for a meeting was turned down.
COAS told the businessmen that Imran Khan approached him for a meeting but refused to meet the populist leader, saying it was not his job as army chief to meet politicians, per report.
Gen Asim reiterated not to meddle in the country’s politics, calling on political leadership to resolve their issues.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
