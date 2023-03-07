‘Imran Khan has never made any request to meet army chief,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE – PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday categorically rejected the speculations that former prime minister Imran Khan had made any request to meet Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Taking to Twitter, the senior vice president of PTI wrote: “Chairman Imran Khan has never made any request to meet Army chief or any of his representatives likewise President has never approached Chairman PTI with any suggestion of Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif, speculations in this regard are baseless.”

The tweet comes in response to a claim made by senior journalist Kamran Khan that Gen Munir told the country’s business community that he had sent a message to Imran Khan through President Dr Arif Alvi for holding a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif which the PTI chairman did not agree to.

Kamran went on to say that Imran, however, expressed desire for a meeting with the army chief which the latter denied, saying he did not want to interfere in the political process.

جنرل عاصم منیر ملک کی چوٹی کی بزنس لیڈرشپ کے ساتھ کل شب ملاقات میں بتایا انہوں نے صدرعلوی کے زریعے عمران خان وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف ملاقات کا پیغام بھیجا تھا مگر خان صاحب نہ مانے بلکہ آرمی چیف سے ملاقات کی خواہش کا اظہار کیا جنرل عاصم نے کہا وہ سیاسی عمل میں مداخلت کے لئے تیار نہیں pic.twitter.com/HxLkjEcqzc — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) March 7, 2023

He further said the COAS had a three and a half hour meeting with leading business men and industrialists of the country on Monday night. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present, he said, adding that Gen Munir and Dar recognised the economic crisis “but were confident that SLA with IMF will be achieved soon”.