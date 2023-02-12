Search

Pakistan

Gen Bajwa conceded Washington’s distress about PTI government: Imran Khan

Web Desk 08:05 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Sunday again fired salvo at former Army Chief in his continued criticism of General Bajwa, since the latter hang his boots.

In his recent televised address to the nation, Imran Khan said Pakistani politicians are doing all the possible efforts to save their ill-gotten money, lamenting the so-called NRO given by former COAS Bajwa.

Reiterating his stance since being ousted from power, the self-acclaimed populist leader accused Gen Bajwa of taking all key decisions. He mentioned that General (r) Bajwa admitted in his recent interaction with a Pakistani journalist that Washington was not happy with Imran Khan.

Khan said he was surprised by what Gen Bajwa said to the journo, who quoted him in his latest columns.

Speaking further, he said the country of over 220 million will suffer a great loss if correct decisions are not taken. He said rule of law prevailed in developed countries, and expressed frustration over saying the powerful always considered themselves above the law in our country.

He commended the judiciary on behalf of the nation, saying all his hopes are now pinned on the judicial members. The Pakistani nation is looking towards the judiciary to protect the Constitution.

PTI chief's claims of US-led conspiracy against him become a regular part of his speeches until November 2022 when he signaled his readiness to mend ties with Washington.

Here’s how Imran Khan responded when Gen (r) Bajwa 'called him a playboy'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

