Shaukat Tarin likely to be arrested soon as FIA gets nod from interior ministry

ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led coalition government has granted permission to federal investigators to arrest former finance minister and PTI leader Shaukat Tarin for his attempts to 'sabotage the deal with the International Monetary Fund'.

The development was confirmed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who said that investigations against the former finance czar have been completed and his ministry allowed investigators to nab the defiant politician.

Earlier, the investigators sought the approval of the interior ministry to start legal proceedings against Tarin, whose conversation was leaked in which he asked Punjab and KP finance ministers to backtrack from commitments.

The recent development comes days after Pakistan failed to unlock much-needed bailout package from International Monetary Fund as 10-day talks end with US-based lender saying negotiation with Pakistani officials remained constructive.

It said virtual talks will continue and called for timely and decisive implementation of stringent policies for recovery of dilapidating economy.