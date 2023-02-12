Search

Pakistan

Shaukat Tarin likely to be arrested soon as FIA gets nod from interior ministry

Web Desk 08:31 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Shaukat Tarin likely to be arrested soon as FIA gets nod from interior ministry
Source: National Assembly of Pakistan (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led coalition government has granted permission to federal investigators to arrest former finance minister and PTI leader Shaukat Tarin for his attempts to 'sabotage the deal with the International Monetary Fund'.

The development was confirmed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who said that investigations against the former finance czar have been completed and his ministry allowed investigators to nab the defiant politician.

Earlier, the investigators sought the approval of the interior ministry to start legal proceedings against Tarin, whose conversation was leaked in which he asked Punjab and KP finance ministers to backtrack from commitments.

The recent development comes days after Pakistan failed to unlock much-needed bailout package from International Monetary Fund as 10-day talks end with US-based lender saying negotiation with Pakistani officials remained constructive.

PTI workers throng Lahore's Zaman Park to block Imran Khan's arrest

It said virtual talks will continue and called for timely and decisive implementation of stringent policies for recovery of dilapidating economy.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

FIA decides to arrest Shaukat Tarin in IMF audio leak case

07:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Shaheed Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Ali's son gets hitched

12:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

PTI’s Amir Dogar, PML-N's Sheikh Tariq arrested in Multan

07:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Quran teacher arrested for beating 10-year-old with cable lock in Lahore

06:45 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol prices further by Rs30 per litre to unlock IMF funding

11:07 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Defiant Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested for the second time

09:22 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hania Aamir gives fans glimpses of her luxurious birthday trip to ...

08:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: