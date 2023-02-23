Israeli forces kill 11 Palestinians, injure over 100 in West Bank

JERUSALEM – Israeli troops have killed at least 11 Palestinians and injured over 100 during a raid in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian authorities, narrating the ordealm revealed that isareli troops entered the ancient city of Nablus on Wednesday morning, and killed nearly a dozen people, including two elderly men.
In what is said to be the deadliest escalation in the year, scores of civilians suffered gunshot wounds and even draws international condemnation. Palestinian leaders called it another massacre attempt and urged world leaders to protect them from unabated Israeli aggression.
During the so-called counter-terrorism operation, Israeli troops stormed Nablus with scores of vehicles and besieged and fired missiles at the building. Reports also claim that an army helicopter was also spotted flying over the area during the military aggression.
The merciless incident also draws condemnation from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres who called on Tel Aviv to avoid further escalation and reduce tensions.
The Jewish forces killed nearly 60 Palestine nationals in 2023, followed by last year's violence when 167 Palestinians were gunned down in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
