JERUSALEM – Israeli troops have killed at least 11 Palestinians and injured over 100 during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian authorities, narrating the ordealm revealed that isareli troops entered the ancient city of Nablus on Wednesday morning, and killed nearly a dozen people, including two elderly men.

In what is said to be the deadliest escalation in the year, scores of civilians suffered gunshot wounds and even draws international condemnation. Palestinian leaders called it another massacre attempt and urged world leaders to protect them from unabated Israeli aggression.

During the so-called counter-terrorism operation, Israeli troops stormed Nablus with scores of vehicles and besieged and fired missiles at the building. Reports also claim that an army helicopter was also spotted flying over the area during the military aggression.

The merciless incident also draws condemnation from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres who called on Tel Aviv to avoid further escalation and reduce tensions.

The Jewish forces killed nearly 60 Palestine nationals in 2023, followed by last year's violence when 167 Palestinians were gunned down in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.