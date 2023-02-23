Has Sajal Aly deleted her Instagram account?

Pakistani star actress and model Sajal Aly has been ruling the hearts of the fans with her beautiful looks and flawless acting skills.

This time around, the star actress’ Instagram account has disappeared from the video-photo sharing app. She has more than 9.4 million Instagram followers. Has she disabled her Instagram account, or has it been hacked?.

Sajal Ali’s co-actor from the movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Shanzad Latif’s account also disappeared from Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Glitz (@pakistan_glitz)

A technical glitch or a conscious decision by Sajal Aly, whose entire Instagram account has mysteriously disappeared. We will just have to wait and find out, because no celebrity deletes their official account without any reason.

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Which was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.