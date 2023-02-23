Search

Aliza Sultan's recent pictures take the internet by storm

Noor Fatima 04:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Aliza Sultan's recent pictures take the internet by storm
Source: Alizey Sultan (Instagram)

Following the messy divorce of Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife of four years, Syeda Aliza Sultan, social media users are heavily invested in the lives of the former couple. Lucky for Sultan — keeping in view how she produced harrowing shreds of evidence against Khan for subjecting her to domestic violence and emotional abuse throughout their turbulent marriage — much of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity and public stood by her side.

Now that Sultan has weathered all storms, the mother of two is living her life quite peacefully and doesn't shy away from showing off that post-breakup glow to the world.

Most recently, Sultan shared a carousel of scintillating pictures of herself donning a beautiful orange-colored desi attire, on Instagram. Her gorgeous dress included a heavy grass-green dupatta with a salmon-pink border. Seems like orange is Sultan's favorite color as she had also previously posted pictures in a white shalwar kameez with a bright orange organza dupatta. 

Social media users showered love on Sultan for keeping herself healthy and happy, both mentally and physically.

The ex-couple tied the knot in 2018 and got divorced in 2022. Khan and Sultan are now co-parenting their two children.

Will Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan join showbiz?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

