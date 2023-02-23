Mishi Khan lashes out at Kangana Ranaut for her remarks about Pakistan

Indian veteran Javed Akhtar recently sparked a new controversy after a video of his terrorist comment at Faiz Mela in Lahore spread like a wildfire on the internet.
He expressed his belief that while Indians celebrate the great singers of Pakistan, they don't reciprocate the same sentiment. He rejected the idea of formality and stated that huge functions were arranged for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan, but there was no such function for Lata Mangeshkar in Pakistan.
The statement caused anger among many Pakistani artists, while their counterparts in the neighbouring country praised the Indian veteran for it.
One of them was Indian actress Kangna Ranaut who Twitter to laud Javed Akhtar's remarks about Pakistanis while speaking at a public event. She said "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu
saab… Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha."
Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… ????????
Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha ???????????????? https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023
Mishi Khan, a renowned actress in the Pakistani film industry, took to her Instagram story to call out the Dhaakad actress for her disrespectful and threatening remarks directed towards Pakistan. In her message, Khan urged the actress to "behave herself" and pointedly corrected her on the matter.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan has appeared in Sharbati, Jannat Say Nikaali Hui Aurat, Saat Pardon Mein, and Nanhi.
