Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

06:11 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.

However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

Chinese bank approves $700m loan for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.

Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.

Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-23-2023

Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.

