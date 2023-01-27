Kangna Ranaut mortgaged all her properties to produce ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut is undeniably a fearless and bold actress in the Indian film industry. Time and time again, she has proved to be a force to be reckoned with. The quintessential Bollywood 'Queen' continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought actresses despite being in her 30s.

Ranaut recently finished shooting her upcoming film Emergency, which she is also directing. The film is a period drama in which she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the wrap-up party for the film, Ranaut was asked about the fact that she had reportedly mortgaged all her property to complete the project.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Dhakkad star shared a collection of pictures giving us a glimpse of the process of directing a movie sharing a heartfelt note about the hardships and struggles one has to face when directing a movie and how she gave her everything to this movie.

"As I wrap Emergency as an actor today a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion. It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it. From mortgaging all my properties, and every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested. I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because I didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain.

At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true …

You must work hard that given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break.

Hold on to yourself till you can you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t. If you break and shatter in pieces celebrate because it’s time for you to be reborn. It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before.

Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me

P.S all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now … I would have not shared all this if I wasn’t …please don’t worry, I only need your blessings and love"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, after a two-year hiatus on Twitter, the star is now back on the micro-blogging site and the very first tweet after her return on the platform talks about her upcoming directorial.

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the team, storyboarding, mood boards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her team and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

The 35-year-old wrote in her tweet, "And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully, see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023"

And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023 ???? pic.twitter.com/L1s5m3W99G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

The film will tell the story of India's biggest political event when the emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

On the work front, Ranaut has Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.