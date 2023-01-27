Search

Lifestyle

Kangna Ranaut mortgaged all her properties to produce ‘Emergency’

Web Desk 04:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Kangna Ranaut mortgaged all her properties to produce ‘Emergency’
Source: Kangna Rananut (Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is undeniably a fearless and bold actress in the Indian film industry. Time and time again, she has proved to be a force to be reckoned with. The quintessential Bollywood 'Queen' continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought actresses despite being in her 30s.

Ranaut recently finished shooting her upcoming film Emergency, which she is also directing. The film is a period drama in which she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the wrap-up party for the film, Ranaut was asked about the fact that she had reportedly mortgaged all her property to complete the project.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Dhakkad star shared a collection of pictures giving us a glimpse of the process of directing a movie sharing a heartfelt note about the hardships and struggles one has to face when directing a movie and how she gave her everything to this movie.

"As I wrap Emergency as an actor today a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion. It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it. From mortgaging all my properties, and every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested. I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because I didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain.

At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true …

You must work hard that given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break.

Hold on to yourself till you can you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t. If you break and shatter in pieces celebrate because it’s time for you to be reborn. It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before.

Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me

P.S all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now … I would have not shared all this if I wasn’t …please don’t worry, I only need your blessings and love" 

Meanwhile, after a two-year hiatus on Twitter, the star is now back on the micro-blogging site and the very first tweet after her return on the platform talks about her upcoming directorial.

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the team, storyboarding, mood boards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her team and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

The 35-year-old wrote in her tweet, "And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully, see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023"

The film will tell the story of India's biggest political event when the emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

On the work front, Ranaut has Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.

Kangana Ranaut falls into river during shoot

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

07:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistani girl Noorima Rehan goes viral for her soulful voice

04:55 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new bold clip

11:56 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Alizeh Shah bids adieu to her character 'Roomi' in drama serial 'Taqdeer'

01:14 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

05:01 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir gets trolled for her bold look from ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’         

03:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Kangna Ranaut mortgaged all her properties to produce ‘Emergency’

04:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: