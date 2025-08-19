Hania Aamir oozes glam in Bold Party Look with Friends; See Viral Pictures

Bold and gorgeous Hania Aamir set Instagram abuzz as the diva dropped series of dazzling party snaps, showing off her signature glam while celebrating with buddies.

Mere Humsafar star was spotted in a sleeveless printed top, long boots, and striking red leather half-jacket, perfectly accessorized with gold chain, armlet, and earrings. Her subtle makeup added a refined touch to the bold outfit. The clicks show Hania sharing smiles, laughing and hugging friends, including Sabeena Syed and Yashma Gill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Fans were thrilled as she also took the time to wish them happy birthday, captioning her post, “Happy birthday to you if it’s your birthday today.” The images captured a fun and stylish evening, showcasing Hania’s playful yet glamorous side.