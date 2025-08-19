Methods to check all Punjab boards 9th Class results 2025

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Punjab are set to declare the 9th class results for first annual examination 2025 tomorrow, August 20.

The results will be declared at 10:00 am with students anxiously waiting to know their scores. The obtained marks will make it clear for them to assess how much more numbers they need in class 10 to select the field of study of their choice in intermediate.

The boards said the educational institutional can results of their students through their online portal while private candidates and all others can check their results through three methods.

Methods to Check Class 9th Results 2025

Results through Website

Class 9 students can check their results online by visiting the official websites of their respective boards.

Check Results through SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS by sending their roll number to the designated SMS code.

BISE Lahore: send your roll number to 800291

BISE Rawalpindi: send your roll number to 800296

BISE Bahawalpur: send your roll number to 800298

BISE Sahiwal: send your roll number to 800292

BISE Gujranwala: send your roll number to 800299

BISE Faisalabad: send your roll number to 800240

BISE Sargodha: send your roll number to 800290

BISE Multan: send your roll number to 800293

BISE DG Khan: send your roll number to 800295

Results Gazette

All boards also issue result gazette, which can be obtained from their office or can be downloaded from the official website.