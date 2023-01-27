Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza bids emotional farewell to Grand Slams

Sania Mirza, who has a reputation for challenging conventions, was the first Indian player to win a WTA singles title, achieving this milestone in 2005 in her hometown of Hyderabad. In 2005, she also made it to the fourth round of the US Open and by 2007, she was ranked among the top 30 female players in the world.

The tennis star who bid farewell to the sports earlier this month was overwhelmed with emotions while giving a speech as she bowed out of her Grand Slam career. Sania and her partner Rohan Bopanna lost in the mixed-doubles final of the Australian Open on Friday, marking Mirza's exit from Grand Slam tennis. Bopanna was Mirza's first doubles partner 22 years ago.

But she and 42-year-old Bopanna were unable to get over the line, losing 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 to Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. The 36-year-old athlete, who played her first Grand Slam 18 years ago, is in Australia for the last Australian Open event of her career.

Speaking during her farewell speech, Sania couldn't control her emotions and said: "I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears so that’s just a disclaimer."

Rohan was my first-ever mixed-doubles partner at (aged) 14 and we won the nationals,” said Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, three in doubles and three in mixed. It was a long time ago, 22 years ago, and I couldn’t think of a better person — he’s one of my best friends and best partners — to finish my career here and to play the final. There’s no better place for me, or person for me, to finish my Grand Slam career.”

The tennis star shed a light on her career, saying that the journey of her professional career started in Melbourne.

"It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old, and that was scarily enough 18 years ago," she said. "I've had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great finals amongst you all and this Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life, and I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. Thank you so much for making me feel at home here

Sania said that her family and team is there with her. " I never thought that I would be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam finals, so it's truly special for me to have my four-year-old here, and my parents here and Rohan's wife here, Scotty, everyone, my trainers, my family from Australia, who made me feel like a home away from home." The star thanked everyone for their support. "Thank you so much for all the support all week guys and all my life, really. It's been truly, truly special and I wouldn't have achieved anything without each and every single one of you," said Sania.

Concluding her speech, she said: "Thank you very much for everything and thank you, Australia for making me feel at home."

She is due to retire from all tennis after a tournament next month in Dubai, where she has lived for more than a decade and recently launched a tennis academy.

Mirza is currently hosting "The Mirza Malik Show" along with her husband Shoaib Malik on Urduflix.