Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis in heartfelt instagram post

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is one of the best in the game. She etched her name in history as the first Indian to win a Women's Tennis Association singles title.
Today, the 36-year-old sportswoman took to Instagram and shared a carousel of poster-like images, with an emotional note reflecting on her achievements as a professional tennis player in 20 years of her career. She then thanked her family and fans for their unconditional support during her career and said that she is set to start a new chapter of her life and devote more time to her son.
Mirza announced that the Dubai Tennis Championships, a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event in Dubai in February 2023 will be her last match. Before that she would be appearing in women’s doubles at the Australian Open from 16 to 29 January 2023 alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, where she started her Grand Slam journey back in 2005.
View this post on Instagram
Initially, she wanted to quit at the end of 2022. But an elbow injury ruled her out of the US Open and forced her to end the season as early as August.
The heartwarming post was flooded with fans expressing their love and gratitude.
Lately, Mirza has been spotted hosting "The Mirza Malik Show" along with her husband on Urduflix. The duo has also been surrounded by divorce rumours for the past couple of months.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|237.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|304
|307
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170
|171.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183
|184.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.