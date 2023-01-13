Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis in heartfelt instagram post

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is one of the best in the game. She etched her name in history as the first Indian to win a Women's Tennis Association singles title.

Today, the 36-year-old sportswoman took to Instagram and shared a carousel of poster-like images, with an emotional note reflecting on her achievements as a professional tennis player in 20 years of her career. She then thanked her family and fans for their unconditional support during her career and said that she is set to start a new chapter of her life and devote more time to her son.

Mirza announced that the Dubai Tennis Championships, a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event in Dubai in February 2023 will be her last match. Before that she would be appearing in women’s doubles at the Australian Open from 16 to 29 January 2023 alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, where she started her Grand Slam journey back in 2005.

Initially, she wanted to quit at the end of 2022. But an elbow injury ruled her out of the US Open and forced her to end the season as early as August.

The heartwarming post was flooded with fans expressing their love and gratitude.

Lately, Mirza has been spotted hosting "The Mirza Malik Show" along with her husband on Urduflix. The duo has also been surrounded by divorce rumours for the past couple of months.