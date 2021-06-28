Mehwish Hayat’s cherry-picking video in Skardu wins hearts
The latest celebrity spotting in the picturesque hill station of Skardu is the gorgeous Mehwish Hayat who seems to be flaunting her dreamy trip to the mountains on social media.
As the Load Wedding star vacations, she made sure to drop some stunning portraits from Skardu featuring herself and the epitome of nature's perfection.
Recently, the 33-year-old posted an adorable video where cherry-picking is keeping her occupied leaving her massive fan following delighted.
“Cherry-picking in Skardu. My first time eating cherries straight off the tree. God, they were fresh and yummy. I clearly got carried away and didn't know when to stop. I think I ended up finishing the whole tree…LOL but hey I can’t be blamed it was these cherries that were out of this world.”
Hayat's video of picking cherries at a farm in Skardu has gone viral on social media platforms.
Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.
With killer looks and a charming persona, Hayat is unapologetic when it comes to her career and fashion choices.
