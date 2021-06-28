Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli sets temperature soaring with killer dance moves

Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that has made to international top charts. Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.

The 31-year-old is bold and beautiful who leaves her massive fan following gushing with her every avatar and contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, she is a fashionista.

This time around, Burcu stirred a storm on the internet as she flaunted her killer dance moves in a yard. The video was posted on one of her fan accounts where the stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The Turkish beauty Burce has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Earlier, Kiratli sharing her wedding pictures leaving her fans gushing. Tying the knot with a famed Turkish singer named Sinan Akçıl, the bride beamed with happiness as she looked divine in her wedding gown.