Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has left her fans stunned with the new bold photos she uploaded on her social media account.
The Turkish actress took to Instagram handle and posted her new bold photos. She is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her post-marriage life to her massive fans following.
The Turkish actress got fame for her role as Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the record-breaking Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul. The drama series is being televised in Pakistan in Urdu version.
Separately, in the video which is circulating on the social media, Burcu Kiratli can be seen water sliding with her husband to beat the heat. The 31-year-old looked beyond stunning wearing swimsuit.
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kirtali beats the heat on ... 11:09 AM | 18 May, 2021
Leading Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly ...
