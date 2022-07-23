Ahmed Ali Butt reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot with witty comments

LAHORE – Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is definitely a trailblazer as far as his fashion choices are concerned - be it smashing gender norms or swapping pants for skirts.

This time around, the Gully Boy actor went fully naked for the new issue of the Paper Magazine and talked in length about his maximalist fashion picks.

On one side, his latest shoot created ruckus on social media where users shared mix response, it has received reactions from Pakistani celebrities and fans.

Pakistan’s multitalented celebrity Ahmed Ali Butt has taken a dig at the India’s leading star over his nude photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram story, Butt shared one of the clothe less photo from Ranveer’s shoot and captioned it as: “One person in neighbouring country was curshed by loadsheding”.

“A man in neigbouring country sells off his clothes to buy flour for people,” he said in another comment apparently taking a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has once said that he will not hesitate to sell his clothes to ensure supply of flour to public.

A user reacting to Butt’s witty remarks said: “crazy ahmed bhai crazy”.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13. The actor has Rohit Shetty's Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up.