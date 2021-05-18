Ertugrul actress Burcu Kirtali beats the heat on a water slide
Web Desk
11:09 AM | 18 May, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kirtali beats the heat on a water slide
Share

Leading Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles.

This time around the Turkish beauty was spotted spending some leisure time with her husband at a swimming pool. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her post-marriage life to her massive fans following.

In the video which is circulating on the social media, Burcu Kiratli can be seen water sliding with her husband to beat the heat. The 31-year-old looked beyond stunning wearing swimsuit.

The Turkish actress got fame for her role as Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the record-breaking Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul. The drama series is being televised in Pakistan in Urdu version.

More From This Category
Pakistani celebrities speak up against Israeli ...
08:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
Bill Gates was ‘having an affair’ with a ...
11:53 PM | 17 May, 2021
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021
05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021
#JusticeForZuhaMalik trends after TikToker shares ...
06:22 PM | 17 May, 2021
Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured ...
04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021
Saboor Aly shares a heartfelt note about ...
06:56 PM | 17 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kirtali beats the heat on a water slide
11:09 AM | 18 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr