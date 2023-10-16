"Grateful for your existence," Ushna Shah celebrates husband's birthday in Vienna

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is the epitome of a proud, loving wife! The 33-year-old accomplished star, who recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding, has been sharing bits from her happily ever after married life, and the internet is in love!

The Habs famed diva who has a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and professional life penned a heartfelt note for her husband on his birthday.

"Amidst all the chaos and despair in the world, a moment of solace and joy to celebrate my wonderful husband’s birthday today. I love you. I am so grateful for you. Family, togetherness, and health are all that matter; may you have all this in this life and the next. Happy Birthday, Hamza Amin. So grateful for your existence, birthday boy!"

The duo have shared glimpses of this special celebration on their Instagram stories surrounded by close friends. The birthday boy took center stage, blowing out the candles on his cake while everyone joyfully serenaded him with the birthday song.