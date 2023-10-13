  

Ushna Shah calls out “cowards with no substance” over Israel-Palestine issue

Noor Fatima
08:55 PM | 13 Oct, 2023
Ushna Shah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has no room and time “cowards with no substance.” The Habs actress, who likes to call spade a spade and never shies away from speaking her mind, recently shared her thoughts on the on going Israel-Palestine conflict that took lives of thousands of people.

Shah added that she does not care about securing any auditions in Hollywood – where artists supporting Israel through and through – and nonchalantly brushed off any potential brand ambassador endorsements.

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star added that she would want her descendants to know that she was “on the right side of history” and did not compromise on her stance for opportunities in the glamor industry.

Taking to platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the 33-year-old star made it crystal clear on which side she stands. The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein star shared, “So what if I never get to audition for that Hollywood special everyone thinks they have a shot at, so what if I never again get a commercial for a multi national or become the face of the big beauty-brand.“

“When my descendants look back at this years from now, they’ll find me on the right side of history,” the Ru Baru Ishq Tha actress wrote proudly.

“Continue to worship your “both sides” idols if you like, just know that these statements are curated by PR teams for people I like to call cowards with no substance,” Shah took a jibe at people who put their popularity over humanity.

The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine has been condemned by millions of celebrities across the globe. Recently, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan stood in solidarity with Palestinians whom he called “victims of the victims.” On the other hand, celebrities of the West have shown their support for Israel, while some remained neutral in their stance.

The fiasco between Israel and Palestine enveloped the world when Hamas made a sudden and surprising attack on Israel on October 07.

Bollywood celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

